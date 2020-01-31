A Waynesboro man is behind bars after being accused of punching and shooting at a woman at a Laurel motel on Sunday night.
Sanchez Chase D. Patton, 22, was charged with aggravated domestic assault after officers were called to the Budget Inn on Ellisville Boulevard just before 8 p.m. Patton had reportedly assaulted a woman with his fists then shot into her vehicle, said Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department.
Patton was arrested at the scene and later made his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court, where Judge Kyle Robertson set his bond at $50,000. Patton remains in the Jones County Adult Detention Center. No significant injuries were reported, Cox said.
Investigator Michelle Howell is assigned to the case. Anyone with information on this case or any other is encouraged to call the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
