A Waynesboro woman died and a Laurel man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday evening just before midnight.
Mississippi Highway Patrol confirmed Chalyndia Lacey, 31, died at the scene of the wreck. Around 11:45 p.m., MHP responded to the report of a two-vehicle wreck at U.S. 84 near the intersection of Masonite Lake Road.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a Chevrolet passenger car, driven by Lacey was traveling east on U.S. 84 when a Ford passenger vehicle, driven by Michael Sims, 66, of Laurel, traveling north on Masonite Lake Road collided with Lacey's vehicle. Sims failed to stop at the intersection, MHP reported.
Lacey was entrapped in the vehicle after the crash, and Sims was ejected from his vehicle, sustaining severe injuries, Jones County Sheriff's Department reported. Lacey was pronounced dead at the scene, and Sims was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.
The wreck took about two hours to clear, according to reports. JCSD; EMServ Ambulance; Powers, M&M and Glade volunteer fire departments and Jones County Coroner's Office responded to the scene.
MHP is investigating the crash.
