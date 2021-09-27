William Carey University has again been selected as a “Southeast Hidden Gem” by College Raptor, a college-planning platform that helps families discover the best colleges for the price.
The award is based on a combination of factors, including median SAT/ACT scores for incoming freshmen, selectivity rate, graduation and retention rates, endowment per student, campus diversity, student-faculty ratio, four- year graduation rate and other key metrics as reported to the National Center for Education Statistics.
College Raptor’s 2022 rankings were released Sept. 23. The announcement marks the fifth-consecutive year that WCU has been a “Southeast Hidden Gem.”
Other Mississippi institutions recognized as Hidden Gems in College Raptor’s 12-state southeast U.S. region include Millsaps College and Mississippi College.
For more information, visit www.wmcarey.edu.
