Downtown business owners speak on construction woes, delays
Tensions were high Tuesday morning when business owners affected by the road construction in downtown Laurel spoke to officials at the City Council meeting.
Owners of Pasta Bella, Office Products and Bella Bella pleaded with council members for better communication with the downtown road construction.
Bella Bella boutique co-owner Emily Green spoke of her issues with random water cutoffs and sidewalk repair the week of Christmas, which is the busiest time of the year for her store. Green owns three Airbnbs that she remodeled and repaired at great expense, she said.
“When this started, we were told Oct. 15 was the deadline that they were shooting for,” Green said. “One concern I have is that I’ve refunded several thousand dollars (for the Airbnb bookings), and the people booking this, I have told them construction will be over by this date and that has not happened. They look on Facebook to see what to do when they get here and see the roads are still a mess, and so at that point, they request their money back.”
Green said she lost that income and her water was cut off three times in December alone, two times which were unplanned.
“I understand that things happen, but it still cost me greatly when I have three apartments rented and a business,” Green said. “Probably 75 percent of our profit is made in December, and 50 percent of that is made the five days before Christmas.”
For four or five months, nothing has changed other than some curbing on the sidewalk near his business, said Office Product owner Mike Smith.
“As city leaders, I ask that y’all get with the construction company engineers and let’s take care of this problem,” Smith said. “Let’s go ahead and get this done. I know we’ve run into some problems, but I was told October 2021 is when this would be completed. I was told by Loblolly, the new streets would be great. Loblolly was a long time ago.”
Smith requested a copy of the original contract for the business owners and weather days to complete the job and the current status of the job.
“Until the contractor starts hurting in the pocketbook for this not being complete, I don’t think he will have a sense of urgency to get this job done,” Smith said. “We are struggling out there as businesses with no access to the buildings. It’s not just me. There’s a lot of merchants, business owners, retail out there struggling right now.”
Pasta Bella on Central Avenue is faced with a unique problem in the road construction in Laurel as it faces the site where two projects conjoin — Central Avenue and Leontyne Price Boulevard. Due to the road construction and supply-chain issues, Pasta Bella owners Zina Runyan and her parents Joe and Denise Anderson closed the dining room of their business temporarily after opening only seven months ago. The family moved from California to Laurel to open an Italian restaurant with recipes passed down by Anderson’s grandparents, who came to America in the 1930s. The family poured their life savings into their current business and set up a business plan around a six-month road construction timeline, but with the delays, it’s cost the family greatly, Anderson said.
“We are just trying to make payments on the building now,” Joe Anderson said. Runyan said she had never seen what downtown Laurel looked like 10 years ago, and through a lot of hard work through local government, business owners, city council and the HGTV show, downtown became a flourishing place.
“That is what we bought into when we came to Laurel to visit and ultimately to live,” Runyan said. “We moved here in 2019 and knew immediately we wanted to be part of the growth and revitalization of the community, downtown and city of Laurel at large.”
There were a handful of dilapidated buildings and empty buildings when they began work on their restaurant Pasta Bella.
“We opened our doors knowing there would be construction on Central Avenue,” Runyan said. “It was not a surprise to us. We were guardedly optimistic about the outcome of this project knowing it would be a rough road ahead. Never did we imagine how rough.”
Soon after they opened their doors, the roads were being torn up in front of their store, and they were given estimated completion dates of the fall of 2021, Runyan said.
“There’s been very little progress in that time since then in front of our building,” Runyan said. “Much to our demise, the downtown business owners were told to be patient with the process as we are still being told to be patient.”
Councilman George Carmichael said the council has been “really good to the Laurel Downtown Association.”
“One of our goals was to make downtown more attractive,” Carmichael said. “But during this last election, people were led to believe that we cater more to the downtown than the residents. They had council people do that. They had people running for mayor do that.”
Some people running for mayor suggested that downtown was not for “black folks,” and the focus was on fixing just downtown businesses, he said.
“And they found something else wrong with this old infrastructure — we are talking about over 100 years old — and in an effort to do this right, it has delayed this process,” Carmichael said. “I get it. When you have that type of money tied up in this, I get it.”
But there are some neighborhoods that have dealt with bad roads, flooding and other infrastructure problems for years, Carmichael said.
“Take the people down in Queensburg — they’ve been dealing with flooding issues for 60 years. Some folks can’t even get out of their house,” Carmichael said. “I was going to let this go, but I just couldn’t. I feel your pain, but when you are dealing with an old infrastructure, you never know, but we are asking that you be patient. It’s either be patient or we have to raise taxes, and we don’t want to do that.”
