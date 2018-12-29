A pair of pedestrians were swept away by rushing floodwaters and had to be rescued as they were clinging to trees along Township Road on Friday night.
Jonathan Austin, 20 and 13-year-old Casey Westmoreland were attempting to walk back home on Township Road, just past George Boutwell Road, when they were swept away by the water, relative Nathan Burkhart said.
The pair had been in the water for more than an hour when they were rescued, then taken to South Central Regional Medical Center to be treated for hypothermia. An unidentified resident used his boat to assist volunteer firefighters with the rescue after he heard it would take a while for a fire department boat to get to the scene.
Firefighters also had to rescue another would-be rescuer who used his kayak to try to get Austin and Westmoreland. The kayaker also became stranded while trying to help. He did not require medical treatment.
“They’re a God-send,” Burkhart said of the volunteers. “Thank you for everyone that came out. If it wasn’t for them, I don’t know what would have happened.”
Burkhart is the one who called 911 when he “saw them hanging on to the trees.”
Austin and Westmoreland — Burkhart’s brother and stepson, respectively — had gone to McDonald’s to eat earlier and the road had been OK, Burkhart said. But when they returned, they were unable to make it home because of flooding at the intersection of Township and George Boutwell roads.
So the two left their vehicle and attempted to walk through the water, which was rushing across the road. They were overcome and swept off the roadway into the woods, but they were able to grab onto a tree and hang on for more than an hour in the cold, swift water.
Volunteers from Glade, Powers and M&M responded and assisted with the rescue.
Burkhart was grateful for their efforts.
“They showed up and saved them,” he said.
