Michael Watson

Secretary of State Michael Watson

 Greg Campbell

Secretary of State Michael Watson confirmed that his office’s website crashed, but that information wasn’t revealed before numerous news outlets reported that lieutenant governor candidate Sen. Chris McDaniel failed to file campaign finance information before the deadline.

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann took shots at his Republican primary opponent from Jones County, and Hosemann’s accusations were reported by every major news organization in the state and McDaniel was even lampooned by well-known cartoonist Marshall Ramsey.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.