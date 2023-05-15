Secretary of State Michael Watson confirmed that his office’s website crashed, but that information wasn’t revealed before numerous news outlets reported that lieutenant governor candidate Sen. Chris McDaniel failed to file campaign finance information before the deadline.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann took shots at his Republican primary opponent from Jones County, and Hosemann’s accusations were reported by every major news organization in the state and McDaniel was even lampooned by well-known cartoonist Marshall Ramsey.
Members of the McDaniel camp said that they had submitted all of the required paperwork by early Tuesday, well ahead of the deadline, but “technical problems” caused large parts of the Secretary of State’s website to stop functioning. That was the reason for the incomplete report, McDaniel spokeswoman Nicole Tardif said.
Watson confirmed that claim — but only after being asked by reporters if it was true two days later.
“A proper investigation by Secretary of State officials into the campaign finance filing of Lieutenant Governor candidate Chris McDaniel revealed a system error appears to be the cause of the one-page (excluding itemization) campaign finance report visible on the Secretary of State’s website prior to the web outage,” according to a press release from Watson’s office. “An itemized Report of Contributions and Disbursements for McDaniel is now visible on the Campaign Finance website.”
That press release was sent out Friday, well after Hosemann and his camp had already made hay with the McDaniel’s alleged failure to file the complete report on time. “If Chris McDaniel can’t get this simple paperwork done, he won’t be able to manage a $7 billion budget,” Hosemann was quoted as saying by newspapers, news websites and TV stations across the state. The report remains on Hosemann’s website and there doesn’t appear to be a correction or updated version correcting the claims on most media outlets that reported the “failure” to file last week.
“The McDaniel campaign filed its quarterly report well before the sate’s deadline for submission — with Secretary of State Watson’s timestamp to prove it,” Tardif reported in a press release.
After clearing up that issue with a reporter at The Clarion-Ledger, questions continued about earlier issues with campaign finance filings and some of the donors. Rather than saying that his earlier accusations were erroneous, Hosemann said, “The newest filing is still a disaster and it is incomplete.”
McDaniel would rather “get back to the issues of the race” instead of rehashing old stories and new ones that are inconsequential to voters,” Tardif said. Primary elections are Aug. 8.
“Delbert the Democrat Hosemann is trying his hardest to lie, cheat and steal his way into re-election,” she said in a press release. “Of course he jumped on the opportunity to spread lies while the Secretary of State’s website was out of commission. Now, can we get back to talking about the real issues?”
