We passed House Bill 1352, the Criminal Justice Reform Act that would bring into play many actions aimed at easing jail overcrowding and giving certain non-violent offenders a second chance to become productive by offering help that many until now have never had offered because the root cause of their troubles was being overlooked.
The passing of House Bill 1352 that I helped to form through amendments signified our agreement that pro-actively assisting redeemable drug offenders by expanding drug courts, access to veterans’ courts, mental health courts and other courts. We will use Intervention Courts to assist with the detection of problems such as chemical dependency and work to fix the underlying problems that caused many to become trapped in the criminal justice system.
The bill emphasizes increasing expungement opportunities, providing TANF/SNAP benefits to help them re-enter society and blend more easily into a family setting if the elements — such as proper nutrition and a support system are in place.
Another highlight of that bill is that it would do away with blanket suspension of driver’s licenses for controlled substance violations. Lawmakers realize a person with transportation and the will to work is employable.
We passed House Bill 390 that would allow qualified, retired law enforcement officers to become part of a church security team, whereby certain members are allowed to carry concealed weapons for protection against attacks.
The passage of House Bill 1375 would put creditors on the same level as heirs as it relates to wills. In certain instances, the deceased might owe creditors a large sum of money which they claim, leaving the heirs very little to nothing. This bill ensures that all involved, when possible, get to split a more equal portion of an estate.
House Bill 677 would allow school buses to block two lanes of traffic when discharging children to enhance safety. Currently, all motorists are required to stop when buses are loading or unloading children.
Other bills passed include:
• House Bill 1182 that would ban public schools from using corporal punishment on disabled children.
• House Bill 1283 would create “The Mississippi School Safety Act of 2019 and require schools to assess their physical vulnerability to threats that might allow assailants to enter the building. The federally funded pilot program also deals with other security issues and would provide more money for school resource officers.
• House Bill 925 would allow consumers to customize or itemize vehicle insurance coverage.
• House Bill 977 would provide legal protection for nonresident athletic team physicians who treat players at sporting events in Mississippi.
• House Bill 1519 would authorize the Board of Nursing to establish an alternate discipline program for nurses who may have a substance abuse problem.
• House Bill 1269 would allow the Commission on Marine Resources to establish licensing and fees for vessels used in off-bottom oyster aquaculture. In state vessels would pay $50 and out of state vessels would pay $100.
Sen. Juan Barnett (D-Heidelberg) can be reached at 601-359-3221 or jbarnett@senate.ms.gov.
