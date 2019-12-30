Laurel residents putting pieces together after storm
“I’m in my room,” said Ben Crisp, “and I look out my window. I see it coming. I run.”
Crisp stood at the side of his family’s ruined home on West 5th Street, pointing to boarded windows and the downed tree that leaned against the roof. Blue tarp had been haphazardly placed over the destroyed roof tiles to prevent leaking — but it still leaked. That’s the least of the family’s problems.
Crisp’s house is one of about 200 homes affected by the Dec. 17 tornado that struck Laurel. Some households expect to wait weeks or months for landlords or insurance companies to follow through on repairs. Crisp’s situation is different.
“We had busted windows,” Crisp said. “The tornado messed up the foundation, so the house is uneven now. We’ve got cracks in the walls. A lot of bugs get in now. The porch almost collapsed. Our cars got messed up. The electricity got messed up. The rugs got mold.”
Clothes were scattered through the house, rainwater had collected in the rooms, dressers were ruined, beds were ruined and on, and on. The cost of repairing the broken home will be the cost of moving.
“We can’t stay here anymore, and the landlord would rather tear it down,” Crisp said.
Noah Hogue’s house on 8th Avenue was also damaged. A fence had come through his window. Roof tiles had been blown away.
“Some of the other houses have already been worked on,” Hogue said. “They’ll start on ours within the week.”
Next door, Vitolina Perez stood on her porch as her daughter translated for her. “Si,” she said. The roof and windows had been damaged. But repairs won’t begin for another two to three weeks, so the family will have to contend with the state of their house until then.
The tornado cut a clear path through the city that night, affecting businesses near South 16th Avenue and homes on avenues 1-8, as well as heavily damaging Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and Nora Davis Magnet School. The Hogue family hid in their cellar as the tornado passed. The Crisp family hid in their bathroom. Both said it sounded like a train.
“My mom was like, ‘I don’t hear that,’ and she listened and said, ‘Oh I hear something,” Crisp said. “We all went into the bathroom. The window had already busted when we went in. My sister, she’s pregnant, she walked all in the glass.”
With so many homes affected, correcting the aftermath appears to be slow-going.
“And it gets so cold in my room,” Crisp said, noting his broken windows. “This house is no good anymore.”
The landlord hasn’t given them much information.
“All of this could’ve been fixed,” Crisp said. “He didn’t put the tarp down all the way.”
The bathroom now has electrical problems. The faucet doesn’t work, and the bulbs have to be twisted for them to turn on.
On moving, Crisp said he doesn’t know when they’ll be able to.
“Our cars are all in the shop, and one got totaled,” he said. “That makes it harder. We have to use rental cars right now.”
On one side of the house, uprooted trees threaten to fall on the roof. He only hopes it doesn’t happen before they’re able to move.
The damage to the house is so widespread that he isn’t sure of its extent.
“It’s hard,” he said. “We’re moving as soon as we can.”
At Nora Davis Magnet School, the tornado damage appeared irreparable that Monday night. The roof of one of its buildings had been thrown into a nearby open lot. Public information officer Lacey Walters pointed to a metal rail that had been twisted around a tree, demonstrating the force of the storm’s winds.
The students will relocate to the old Stanton Elementary building near Ferrell Street until further notice.
“We have to get it cleaned, put desks in there and get it going,” Walters said.
With no definite timeline of repairs or assessment, Walters issued the following statement this week:
“Mitigation steps are being taken to dry parts of the building and salvage contents, including books, desks and other items. We are currently in the process of working with our insurance company to assess and document the damage.”
An update will be issued when the Laurel school district learns more.
