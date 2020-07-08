Doctors give grim COVID-19 forecast for state
“We’re skyrocketing,” Dr. Paul Byers said of Mississippi’s COVID-19 cases. “We may be in for a rough summer and a rougher fall.”
Byers and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, also a Laurel resident, had a press conference in Jackson Tuesday afternoon to discuss the state’s current coronavirus caseload and announce an order from the Mississippi State Department of Health: elective procedures in hospitals will be limited in some counties, including Jones. The others include Hinds, Madison, Forrest, Washington and Rankin counties.
South Central Regional Medical Center was preparing its statement on elective procedures at press time.
“Yesterday (Monday) there were 624 hospitalizations,” Dobbs said. “We’re restricting elective procedures that would lead to hospitalizations.”
On Tuesday, the department reported 957 new cases with 44 deaths in Mississippi.
“That’s a large jump,” Byers said. “If you look at the way these deaths occurred, 70-plus percent of them occurred July 3 to July 6. These are not deaths that occurred two weeks back. These are new deaths. Fifty percent are among long-term care facility residents.”
Dobbs said his worst fear is being realized: emergency patients across Mississippi are having a hard time getting hospital beds due to the influx of cases.
“We’re sending them out of state,” he said. “It’s not universal, but especially in Jackson, it’s always very tight. I get calls every day from CEOs and doctors who can’t get their patients taken care of. … That’s why we’re taking this step.”
Long-term care
facility outbreaks
About 20 percent of new cases are in the age group of 18-29, Byers said. However, ages 18-59 have seen the fastest growth in cases. Hospitalizations and deaths have mostly been people age 60 and older, he said.
“Our long-term care residents, we’re still seeing a stable number of cases for them but we expect that to change,” Byers said. “We are seeing an increase in our number of LTC outbreaks. Just several days ago we reported 70 to 80 active LTC outbreaks, and we’re up to 118 now. … We’re starting to see an impact in the older population, the most vulnerable population.”
LTC facilities are putting measures in place to prevent transmission of the virus, Byers said. A few of those are in Jones; the county has 154 LTC facility cases with 32 deaths.
“It’s dicey,” Byers said, “and it’s concerning. It’s been one of those things that’s been very difficult to keep out of LTC facilities. … The employees working at these facilities are out in the community. Transmission can occur there.”
When an LTC outbreak occurs — a single case qualifies as an outbreak — that entire facility is tested so the MSDH can determine who to isolate.
“The other thing about protecting LTC facilities is these aren’t impermeable buildings where people don’t come and go,” Dobbs said. “The best way to protect everybody is to not go in the first place.”
Case numbers
spike in state
“When we look at where the transmission is occurring and how it’s occurring, it’s basically what we’ve talked about before,” Byers said of Mississippi’s erratic case numbers. “It’s not necessarily associated with a large outbreak in an industry setting, it is person-to-person widespread community transmission.”
The 957 new cases are “on the higher end of what we’ve been reporting,” Byers said. Such jumps can usually be attributed to large social events related to holidays and the like.
“We may see the same thing after Fourth of July,” Byers said. “Any time group activities occur, we anticipate we’ll see an increase. After Memorial Day, we started seeing increases in the number of cases, and we might see the same thing after Fourth of July. … We can’t continue to be surprised that when folks get into groups and they’re not wearing masks or social distancing, that we’re going to see a lot of new cases.”
It typically takes two weeks for symptoms to present.
“We’ve been trending up,” Byers said. “If you look at the past two weeks, from today (Tuesday), we’re going to fill that in more with new cases.”
Byers was asked if recent protests in the wake of George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis by police have been a contributor to the new cases.
“We have not seen any large outbreaks or number of cases at this point related to protests,” he said.
“It’s just dangerous to violate social distancing rules, which people are doing. One of the things that happened, something we’re looking into, a lot of these get-togethers on sand bars over the Fourth of July. One of these was identified near Lakeland. It was a bunch of teenagers. We’ve got a bunch of listed people we think might be infected from that event.
“Again, it’s not that surprising. You can’t put a lot of people together during the worst pandemic of the century and not expect something bad to happen. It’s an absolutely insane thought process.”
Cases in the Capitol
Dobbs touched on a recent rumor that the State Capitol is experiencing an outbreak, saying eight legislators have tested positive and an additional 11 Capitol staffers may have the virus. He said he expects most of those 11 suspected cases to be confirmed.
“Yesterday we did test 270 people, including staff members and others around the Capitol complex,” Dobbs said.
MSDH is advising legislators to quarantine for two weeks. Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn are among the positive cases, which the former announced to members of the Senate on Tuesday, the Sun Herald reported.
