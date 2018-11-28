Mustangs will be looking for more magic at The Rock
They both have “West” on their jerseys, but West Jones and West Point are programs that have traveled in different directions during the postseason over the decades.
The team from the North has played for the state title 11 times and has brought home nine gold balls — second most among all programs in the state, behind only national powerhouse South Panola (11).
West Jones’ title hopes went south every time they made it to the South State. Before Friday night’s 21-13 win at Picayune, the Mustangs had lost in the state semifinals all six times they’d been there. The seventh time was the charm. They shocked top-ranked Hattiesburg and perennial power Picayune to earn their first trip to the state championship game.
“This year is a special year. It’s been a special ride,” WJ coach Scott Pierson said at a press conference for state championship contenders in Jackson on Monday. “You keep beating your head against the wall, thinking it’s not going to happen … You never know when you’re going to be blessed, and we’re extremely blessed now.”
In his 17th season at West Jones, Pierson has one of the most successful programs in the state that had never made it to the title game. He knows the frustration of making it close to the pinnacle, only to topple over before making the last step.
“I keep thinking about them — 2010, 2009, 2005, 2004, 2003,” Pierson said Friday night, minutes after winning a nail-biter at Picayune to punch the ticket to the title game. “There was always that one team that was a little bit better … or a little bit better that night.
“For whatever reason, we didn’t get it done. It wasn’t that we didn’t have good players or good coaches. We just didn’t get it done.”
The bottom line is, the Mustangs picked bad years to be good. Wayne County and Brookhaven fielded juggernauts in the seasons that the stars seemed to be lined up for the ’Stangs.
In 2003, Pierson’s first trip to South State, his squad was 13-0 when it faced Wayne County for a second time that season, with a trip to the title game at stake. Freshman QB Drexler Johnson, playing in only his fifth game, led the War Eagles on two 90-plus yard drives to come from behind and win 15-14. They went on to beat Oxford for the title.
But no trip to South State was as heartbreaking as the last one, in 2010, at Ole Brook. The Mustangs were a green wave of power and efficiency with a 12-0 record, looking like this was the year they would kick the jinx. Instead, the jinx hit the kick. They lost by a single point again, 27-26, after missing two PATs and two field goals.
The year before, the Mustangs started 11-0 — including a 17-7 win over Wayne County in a game that was televised statewide — but they were knocked out by their old nemesis in the second round of the playoffs.
The 2008 team, which finished 10-4 with a season-ending loss at D’Iberville, was Pierson’s only South State team that lost to any team other than Wayne County or Brookhaven.
He smiled when he thought about this year’s squad and its prospects compared to some of the powerhouses he’s had in the past.
“This team, which was going to be a pretty good, cute little team, jells halfway through the year and finds a way to do something that hasn’t been done,” he said, shaking his head. “They went through trials and tribulations — the Laurel loss (in overtime), the way we lost to Wayne County, the games we didn’t play real well … But at no time did our kids drop their heads and believe that we weren’t going to get better.”
Even after that inauspicious start — struggling to score in a 10-6 loss to a mediocre Wayne County team — Pierson still believed in his players. He reminded them of that as he stood on the field at Picayune preparing to take a step into uncharted territory.
“I told you then that I wouldn’t bet against this team,” he said, “and I won’t bet against you now.”
Everyone not in green and gold was betting against the Mustangs to make it to South State this year. That’s because they had to go through Hattiesburg — the consensus favorite to win it all — to get there. They stunned the state not only by winning, but by dominating the Tigers, 37-14, to advance.
They didn’t play a perfect game at Picayune, but … “When the game was over, they were in the lead,” Maroon Tide coach Dodd Lee said. “That’s all that counts.”
Lee, who has led Picayune to three state titles, made a point of crossing the field to talk to Pierson after they had both met with their players.
“I’m proud for Scott,” Lee said. “I hope they do well. With that defense, they can stay in the ballgame.”
That stop squad has been the constant for the ’Stangs all season, but the offense has found a way to put up points, finding a new hero almost every game. Sophomore Kentrell Pruitt got two of WJ’s three TDs on Friday night — matching his season total. Sophomore quarterback Alan Follis scored the other TD. In the win over the Tigers, Jalen Graham made two sensational TD catches, pushing his season total to seven. But he didn’t get a ball thrown his way in the South State game. And there were no complaints, Pierson pointed out.
“Everybody is accepting their role as a piece of the puzzle … and we’ve got really good players that make plays,” Pierson said. “That helps, too. And they’re excited for someone else who’s making plays. We’ve got a lot of kids, that when their number’s called, they make plays.”
It was no surprise that Alabama commit Byron Young stepped up and made a play when he needed to on Friday night. He bulldozed through a powerful line and sacked the quarterback to end Picayune’s chances of coming back to tie it in the final ticks.
“Forty-seven,” Pierson said of Young, “his number gets called every week. He’s a special player. Once-in-a-lifetime. He really is.”
And he is joined by a cast of talented players who have worked together to hold opponents to 8.8 points per game. They had six shutouts in the regular season.
Young has a better grasp than most about what the team is playing for and the history it’s fighting against. His three brothers wore the green and gold before him. Just after the game, he was on the phone with one of them, Kendrick — whose team’s only two losses were to Wayne County in 2005.
“He told me how big it was,” Young said. “If we win it, we’re going to have it with us forever.”
That’s why Young wasn’t content to celebrate the South State trophy as if that was the final goal.
“We know we did something great,” he said, “but we can do something even greater.”
That was the challenge Pierson offered up to his players after the Picayune win.
He knows that’s a tall order, though.
West Point is 9-2 in title games. The last two teams that broke the Mustangs’ hearts in South State went on to lose to the Green Wave in the championship. West Point has won back-to-back state titles.
But West Point isn’t taking the Mustangs lightly.
“They’re going to be tough,” WP coach Chris Chambless said at Monday’s press conference. “They play hard, with a lot of class, and they’re very well coached. Any time you play teams like that, they’re going to be tough.”
Pierson doesn’t like that it took this long to get to the title game, but it does make him appreciate it more. And his timing couldn’t have been better. For the first time, championship games are being played at The Rock on the University of Southern Miss campus — a 30-minute drive away for the team and its fans.
“How good is that?” Pierson said at Picayune. “That is nice. I hadn’t even thought about it.”
And he hadn’t thought about it because he’s “literally living in the moment,” enjoying the ride instead of constantly looking ahead.
That’s the advice Laurel coach and friend Todd Breland gave him going into the championship preparation.
“Slow down and enjoy every moment of the week,” Breland said of the conversation they had Tuesday. “As coaches, we never know if this is the last time we get to experience this game.”
Breland has been there four times with Laurel and won two, and he was there three times with Wayne County and won one. Two of those title losses were to West Point.
West Jones is considered one of the top programs in the state that has never made it to a championship game. A generation ago, fans probably didn’t figure it would take long to get there. The Mustangs were one win away in 1981, the first year a state playoff system was established. They beat Laurel, then Warren Central to advance to the semifinals — the equivalent of today’s South State round — but lost to eventual state champ South Natchez.
The ’Stangs didn’t make it back to that level again for more than 20 years. They lost three straight 2003-05, then there were more South State setbacks in 2008 and 2010.
“I would say they rank in the top of teams that haven’t made it,” Breland agreed.
The Mustangs have arguably been the most consistent winner among local high schools, but they’re the only team that hasn’t brought home at least one gold ball. That’s why Mustang Nation is so fired up about winning the South State championship but so determined to take one more step.
“You guys have done something that every class before you has tried to do, and they’re all here rooting you on, because you did something they couldn’t,” Pierson said after the Picayune win. “You found a way, inside of you, to reach down and do something that’s never been done at West Jones before.”
Then he challenged them to work together to win one more.
“We can say that’s good enough,” he said of winning South State, “or we can get to work on Monday and do something that’s never been done at West Jones.”
