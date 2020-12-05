The West Jones Mustangs are Class 5A state football champions after a thrilling 33-27 victory over four-time defending champion West Point on Saturday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson. It was the first state football championship in West Jones school history.
Read more as details become available and in Tuesday's Leader-Call.
