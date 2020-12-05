WJ celebrates

West Jones quarterback Alan Follis (2) and teammates Damarie Windham, second from left, Austin Ashley (82) and others celebrate an 18-16 victory over Pascagoula on Nov. 27. (Photo by Brad Crowe)

 

The West Jones Mustangs are Class 5A state football champions after a thrilling 33-27 victory over four-time defending champion West Point on Saturday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson. It was the first state football championship in West Jones school history.

Read more as details become available and in Tuesday's Leader-Call.

