The West Jones Mustangs (12-2) will have a rematch with West Point for the Class 5A state football championship after an 18-16 victory over Pascagoula on Friday night in the South State championship game.
West Point (9-3) defeated Ridgeland in the North final.
The Mustangs and Green Wave are scheduled to play for the 5A state title on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Mississippi Memorial Stadium in Jackson.
In Class 2A, Taylorsville (11-1) defeated Enterprise-Clarke 40-13 to earn a spot in the state championship against Calhoun City (10-2).
The 2A championship game is set for 7 p.m. Thursday in Jackson
