Thursday
Dixie Youth WS opening ceremonies
The official kickoff for the first weekend of the Dixie Youth World Series will be at 7:3 p.m. today (Thursday) at Watkins Stadium, known to locals as "Between the Bricks." The stadium is located on West 12th Street and 10th Avenue. The event is free and open to the public. Music and concessions will be available.
Friday
County Line at Texas Pitmaster
Texas Pitmaster BBQ, 318 W. 5th St., will host country musicians County Line at 7 p.m. Friday. The event is free and open to the public.
Saturday
South Mississippi Toy Fest
The South Mississippi Toy Fest will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Dance Etctera, 2606 Old Bay Springs Road. The festival will feature 15 vendors selling toys and video games, from Nintendo to Marvel. A special raffle drawing will go towards Fraction Action Children's Charity. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/295590008905887.
Webster’s Wheel at 320fifthstreet
Webster’s Wheel will perform at 320 Fifth Street from 9-11 p.m. July 31. They are a rising acoustic indie folk duo from the southern hills of Alabama. Visit websterswheel.com for more information. Tickets $10 at the door.
Music at Lagniappe
Country band Chapel Heart and musician Emily White will perform at the new Lagniappe, located inside the Quality Inn on Sawmill Road. The show is set to begin at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $20. Visit Lagniappe of Laurel on Facebook for more information.
