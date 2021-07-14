To have an event listed, email Cam Bonelli at reporter@leader-call.com
Thursday, July 15
Downtown Thursday
Downtown Thursday is a family friendly event that runs from June 17 to July 15. The Laurel Farmers' Market runs from 5-8 p.m. on Magnolia Street in downtown Laurel. The Disney film "Raya and the Last Dragon" will be shown from 8-10 p.m. at the Back Lot. Visit facebook.com/ DowntownMovieNight for more information.
Friday
Bingo at YWCO
The YWCO of Laurel at 420 W. Oak St. will host bingo at 6 p.m. on Friday. Admission is $10 per person with extra bingo cards available for $5. Bring in a donation for Laurel Junior Auxiliary's Secret Meals and get an extra bingo card free.
Acceptable items include: PopTarts, individually wrapped snack cakes, peanut butter crackers, Kool-Aid pouches and tuna pouches.
Monday
Ribbon cutting
The Austin Allen Perkins Vocal Studio at 108 N. Court St. in Ellisville will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house at 3:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
Tuesday
Wine & Design-Charcuterie Board
Lott Furniture Co. at 320 Front St. in Laurel will host a charcuterie board design class from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday. Make your own charcuterie board and enjoy wine and snacks while learning. The class begins at 6:30 p.m. and is $30 per ticket.
The ticket includes a cheese board and spreader set that retails for $30, 1.25-ounce Trade Street Jam Co. Jam Jar, two pieces of Brooklyn Brittle and a charcuterie cheat sheet to take home.
This event is for those ages 21 and up. Bring your favorite bottle and Lott Furniture will provide ice, cups, bottle openers and non-alcoholic beverages and snacks. Visit bit.ly/3xpzhla to purchase tickets.
Wednesday
Open Mic Night
Laurel's 320 Fifth Street will host Open Mic Night with radio personality Flyin’ Bryan from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday. The event is hosted every other Wednesday.
For more information visit www.facebook.com/ events/160293559357878.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.