Saturday, Oct. 16
Powers Volunteer Fire Department Blood Drive
The Powers Volunteer Fire Department will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at the fire station at 1975 Highway 184 in Laurel.
Pumpkin patch opens at FUMC of Laurel
The First United Methodist Church of Laurel will officially open its pumpkin patch this weekend and hours will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The church is located at 420 N. Fifth Ave. across from Laurel City Hall in downtown Laurel.
Sunday, Oct. 17
Jones College Concert Choir to open season Sunday at church
Jones College’s Concert Choir will begin the fall performance season with the first concert on Sunday at 6 p.m. at West Ellisville Baptist Church. The public is invited to attend this free event, which is also the first public performance with Dr. Imgyu Kang as the new director of Choral Activities. Jones College music and piano instructor Dr. Victoria Johnson will accompany the group on piano.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
The Great Pumpkin Hunt
Park Place Garden Club is sponsoring the second annual children’s “Great Pumpkin Hunt” in downtown Laurel.
The hunt will be Wednesday, Oct. 20 through Tuesday, Oct. 27. The object of the hunt is simple — children will seek the numbered pumpkins that have been placed in the window of participating downtown merchants. Each child will have a number sheet to write the corresponding merchant with the number on the pumpkin. Entry forms and rules may be picked up at the Laurel-Jones County Library on Oct. 20. Once the form is completed and returned to the library, each participant will receive a small prize and will be eligible to register for the grand prize.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Membership meeting at Dixie Electric
Dixie Electric Power Association encourages its members to participate in the annual membership meeting on Saturday, Oct. 23, in auditorium of the Laurel office (1863 Highway 184). Registration will open at 10 a.m., and the business session will begin at 11 a.m. Members who choose not to attend in-person can attend the annual meeting online at dixieepa.com. For more, contact Dixie Electric at (601) 425-2535 or visit dixeepa.com.
Ghost hunting at the Laurel-Jones County Library
The Laurel Library is haunted, its employees say, and they’re inviting the public to come there as paranormal experts attempt to communicate with their ghosts and discover who or what is haunting the library. The Magnolia Paranormal Group will be there 7-10 p.m. Oct. 23. Ages 12 and up are welcome to attend, and there’s a maximum of 10 participants per evening. The fee is $25 per person. Light snacks will be provided. Register online https://ljclsystem.eventbrite.com or call (601)-428-4313 for more information.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Restore Jones County at Southern Civitan
Laura Sappington from Restore Jones County will be the guest speaker at Southern Civitan’s monthly meeting noon-1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 at The Laurel Country Club (2011 Highway 84, Laurel).
Guests are welcome at meetings, which are the fourth Thursday of each month, excluding holidays. For more information, go to www.civitan.org.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Gumbofest at American Legion
The American Legion Post 11 (1108 North 9th Ave., Laurel) will host its first Gumbofest starting at noon on Saturday, Oct. 30. Teams will compete for the first-place prize of $150 and a trophy. Second place will earn $100 and a trophy, third place will get a trophy and the People’s Choice will get a plaque. The entry fee for teams is $75. Spectators can enter for $10 each, and children 10 and under can attend for free. The even will serve as a fundraiser for the American Legion Post 11 Auxiliary to support veterans in emergency need. Pick up an application and rules during regular business hours or call 601-651-6283, or call Stephanie (601-433-2655) or Jackie (601-422-9449).
