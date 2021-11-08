Veterans Day program Thursday
A retired brigadier general from Laurel who did tours of duty in Afghanistan and Iraq will be the keynote speaker at a Veterans Day celebration at the Veterans Memorial Museum. Gen. John Brewer, who served 31 years in the U.S. Army and Mississippi National Guard, will speak at the annual celebration at the museum at 920 Hillcrest Drive. The event begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
The Beta Clubs from the Jones County Homeschool Cooperative and Northeast Jones will assist with setup and cleanup for the program and the NEJ members will hand out goodie bags to all veterans who attend the program.
The Jones County Rosin Heels will provide a gun salute and there will also be special recognition of veterans and Gold Star families. There will be special patriotic music and light refreshments will be served following the program.
Wine Down Downtown
The Laurel Mercantile Co. and Laurel Main Street will host Wine Down Downtown from 5-8 p.m. Friday. Laurel Main Street will be selling $15 wine tumblers that participants can then take to participating merchants and receive wine tastings.
Must be at least 21 years old to participate. Those who do not wish to participate in the wine tasting can simply enjoy all of downtown shops, which will remain open until 8 p.m. and offer promotions and discounts. Open container laws still apply. Do not bring a cooler or backpack of any alcoholic beverages as it is a violation of open container laws.
Shooting to fund Leadership Jones County
The Jones County Economic Development Authority’s Community Development Foundation is hosting “Pull for Leadership,” a sporting clay competition at Bar 3 Range on Friday, Dec. 2.
Teams will have the option to participate in either a morning or afternoon flight. Team registration is $500 for a four-shooter team. An additional shooter can be added for $125. There are also opportunities to purchase sponsorship packages and sponsor signs.
All proceeds from the clay shoot will benefit the Leadership and Future Leaders of Jones County programs. The Leadership and Future Leaders Programs aim to educate the participants with what new and emerging leaders should know to further the development and progress of Jones County.
Each class will complete several community projects before graduating from the program. All community projects are accessible to the public and share the goal of enhancing Jones County.
For more information about registering a team in the “Pull for Leadership,” call 601-649-3031 or visit www.jonescounty.com.
Fired up about flapjacks
The Kiwanis Club of Laurel isn’t waffling this year.
Flapjacks will be served to the masses again on the first Saturday of December, and club members are fired up about being back at the big griddle after a one-year hiatus.
Those who attend the Kiwanis Pancake Day on Dec. 4 will be treated to all-they-can-eat pancakes and sausage along with coffee, white and chocolate milk and Coca-Cola products from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the YWCO (428 West Oak St.) and First Baptist Church (607 West 5th St.).
“After being forced to cancel Kiwanis Pancake Day last year due to COVID-19, we are back this year and ready to serve our renowned pancakes and sausage,” said Kiwanis Club of Laurel President Randy Smith.
Ticket prices are going up to $10 this year, but the age of children who can eat free is also increasing, from 3 to 5.
“Soaring food and supply costs along with the need to ensure we have funds available for scholarships and flash cards going forward have forced us to raise ticket prices this year,” Smith said. “However, it’s a donation by our patrons to help us serve our community and a bargain for all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, and drinks.”
The annual event is a fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of Laurel, with proceeds going to fund scholarships for deserving high school seniors at Laurel Christian School, Laurel High, Northeast Jones, South Jones and West Jones.
The proceeds also go to provide every third-grade student in Jones County enrolled in public, private or homeschool settings to get free multiplication and division flash cards to assist in their math proficiency.
“Our annual Kiwanis Pancake Day is our only fundraiser each year,” former club president Lowell Howell said. “We struggled through 2020 with the cancellation of Kiwanis Pancake Day and were still able to fund our two club projects — scholarships and flash cards. But it was not an easy task by any means.”
Patrons can dine-in or get to-go plates at both the YWCO and First Baptist Church locations. See any Kiwanis Club of Laurel member for tickets or pay at the door on Saturday, Dec. 4. Local Kiwanis encouraged everyone to “come join this annual tradition in beautiful downtown Laurel!”
