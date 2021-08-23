Wednesday, Aug. 25
Laurel Christian to host blood drive
Laurel Christian School and Vitalant will have a blood drive in honor of Elizabeth Young on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the LCS gymnasium. To make an appointment, visit donors.vitalant.org and enter Blood Drive Code: Young. For questions about eligibility, call 601-602-5969.
Thursday, Aug. 26
Coffee with an LPD cop
The Laurel Police Department will host Coffee with a Cop from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Thursday at Hardees, 2621 Ellisville Blvd.
Friday, Aug. 27
Book-signing Friday at Bird Dog Café
Author H. Max Miller will be signing copies of the latest book in the Cadillac Holland Mysteries series on Friday from 4 -6 p.m. at the Bird Dog Café at 412 Short 7th Ave. in Laurel.
Bingo at the YWCO
The YWCO will host Bingo Night on Friday starting at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 per person with extra bingo cards available for $5. Bring in a donation for Laurel Junior Auxiliary and get an extra bingo card for free. Acceptable donations are PopTarts, individually wrapped snack cakes, peanut butter crackers, Kool-Aid pouches and tuna pouches.
Saturday, Aug. 28
COVID cancels JCGHO meeting
The Jones County Genealogical and Historical Organization will not meet on Saturday because of the outbreak of the COVID virus. Updates will continue to be posted on JCGHO Facebook page.
Friday, Sept. 10
Chamber of Commerce golf tournament Sept. 10
The Jones County Chamber of Commerce will have its annual membership golf tournament on Sept. 10 at the Laurel Country Club. The event will be a four-person scramble with afternoon and morning flights. Prizes will be awarded for team and individuals. Online registration is available at jonescounty.com. Sponsorships are also available. For more information, email amandar@edajones.com.
