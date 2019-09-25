Competing B&B given OK to open
The Laurel City Council is rethinking the renewal of its membership in the National League of Cities, and that led to some disagreement.
Councilman Travares Comegys asked the council to rejoin the organization, and pay the membership fee of $1,600 and increase the travel budget by a total of $10,500 — $1,500 per council member.
But Councilman Tony Wheat referred the proposal to the financial committee “for further discussion.” Wheat said that the council had been a member of the NLC in the past and he couldn’t recall any benefit the city received from it.
“This means an increase in the travel budget … this is not the right time to give ourselves another perk,” he said, noting the struggle to give city employees a raise and having so many streets in need of repair. Wheat asked City Clerk Mary Ann Hess to pull the records for five years the city was in the NLC to see how much the travel costs were.
Councilman George Carmichael seconded Wheat’s motion to send the request to committee and the council voted 5-2 to do that. Comegys, who recently won the Democratic nomination for the Beat 5 Supervisor’s seat over Carmichael, and Stacy Comegys, his brother, cast the dissenting votes.
About a minute later, the council unanimously approved trips for Hess to go to a training session in Baton Rouge next month and a meeting in San Antonio (cost: $842) in December. Travares Comegys shook his head and chuckled as he raised his hand to vote for paying the travel expenses.
Wheat later pointed out that Hess’ trips often get at least partially reimbursed by the municipal clerks association, where she serves in leadership positions. The Baton Rouge trip is being paid for by the Louisiana Municipal Clerks Institute to present a training session.
In a special called meeting later in the week, the council unanimously agreed to grant special exceptions to two residents to have businesses in areas that are zoned for that. Hugh Stancill will be allowed to open a bed-and-breakfast at 711 North 5th Ave. and Raymond Horne/Gay Dawn Horne-Nelson can sell property at 1508 and 1509 Horne Drive to a developer who intends to build a self-storage facility there. City Council members Jason Capers, Anthony Page, Tony Thaxton and Carmichael voted in favor of both. Wheat and the Comegys brothers were absent.
The council members were following the recommendation of the Planning Commission, which had already approved both special exceptions at its meeting. Wisteria Bed and Breakfast owner Peggy Schneider expressed “concern for another “B&B within the same block” and her grandson Ben Schneider spoke about the area “becoming a commercial district,” according to the Planning Commission’s minutes, and another resident called and one emailed their opposition. But the commission voted unanimously to allow the Stancills to open their business, which is across the street from Wisteria.
In other business, the council unanimously agreed to authorize the Laurel Fire Department to purchase a used fire truck from the Magee Volunteer Fire Department. The 1991 E-One Hush Chassis pumper, which has 17,049 miles on it, cost the city $28,500.
The council also agreed to set a public hearing for Oct. 22 for the owners of the following properties that have been deemed a public hazard by the Inspection Department:
• 1228 Old Amy Road, Lucille Davis Estate/Larry Davis;
• 2920 North 5th Ave., Parker McCurley;
• 3116 North 6th Ave., Mark Brady;
• 2336 North 5th Ave., Donald Pugh;
• 2823 Carter Ave., Ronald Jones;
• 723 Garden Dr., Osman Mojica;
• 1403 North 2nd Ave., Ruthie Arrington;
• 1315 Brown St., Wells Fargo Bank;
• 2110 Palmer Ave., Mary and Jimmy Wade;
• Overgrown lot off Palmer Avenue, Ivory Williams.
The council also agreed to let city workers clean two lots and bill the owners — 710 Ellisville Blvd. (Viola Malone) and 1142 Lucas St. (George Blakeney). The council also approved lot-cleaning fees ranging from $175 to $4,513.90 at four properties.
