A wheelchair-bound Ellisville man and his dog died in a house fire early Tuesday morning.
Derrick Evans, who just turned 40 last week, was pronounced dead at his home on the corner of Herrington and McManus streets, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported. The single-story wood-frame home was engulfed in flames when the Ellisville Fire Department and Ellisville Police Department responded to the fire, which was reported just after 3 a.m.
Initial reports indicate that a space heater and substandard electrical
wiring were the likely causes of the fire on a night when temperatures dropped into the 30s. Evans was alone in the home with his bulldog, which also died in the fire.
JCSD fire investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter was assisting the EFD and EPD with the investigation.
Jones County Fire Coordinator Kyle Brooks and an investigator with the State Fire Marshal’s Office were also on the scene with Carter early Tuesday to assist.
Family and friends flooded Facebook with messages in response to the death of Evans, whose nickname was “Deedadee.”
“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Mr. Evans,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “We hope that they may somehow find peace and comfort in the wake of this tragedy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.