Young Wayne County boy fighting cancer has dream day with Prescott, Cowboys
•
Lane Smith, 6, the son of Scott and Amanda Smith of Wayne County, has been on a long road to recovery since July when a tumor was removed from his stomach at Blair E. Batson hospital.
On Sunday, that road took him to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. His parents took him to see the Dallas Cowboys take on the Washington Redskins in their final game of the 2019 season. While on the sideline, Lane met his favorite football player, Cowboys quarterback and former Mississippi State star Dak Prescott.
“Huge shoutout to Dak for taking two seconds to run off the field and make Lane’s night,” his mother posted on social media.
Lane’s fight began in March 2019, when it was discovered that he had been born with neuroblastoma, a cancer that is commonly found in the adrenal glands. It can develop in the belly, chest, neck, pelvis, and bones. Children ages 5 or younger are most commonly affected. The Smith family received an outpouring of support from family and friends in local communities, and everyone celebrated together when Lane was deemed cancer-free after a successful surgery in July.
However, the battle did not end there. The process of full recovery is an ongoing challenge. Nevertheless, the young Cowboys’ fan has bravely taken on the challenge, and his parents said Sunday’s experience was a well-deserved reward for their son.
“I am so excited for my boy,” Lane’s mother said. “He 110 percent deserves this with the year he has had! I am so thankful he isn’t sick right now and gets to do this.”
