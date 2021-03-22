WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., this week joined his colleagues in reintroducing the Protect and Serve Act, legislation that would create federal penalties for individuals who deliberately target local, state or federal law enforcement officers with violence.
“Intentional attacks on law enforcement officers are reprehensible and should be punished severely,” Wicker said. “The recent uptick in violence against police has shown the need for stronger federal protections for those who defend our communities.”
In 2020, more than 300 officers were shot in the line of duty and 47 of those were killed. Additionally, more than 300 officers lost their lives to COVID-19.
The Protect and Serve Act would support law enforcement officers by:
• Making it a federal crime to knowingly cause, or attempt to cause, serious bodily injury to a law enforcement officer. Offenders would be subject to imprisonment for up to 10 years.
• Ensuring an offender could receive a life sentence if a death results from the offense or the offense includes kidnapping, attempted kidnapping or attempted murder.
This law would apply to federal law enforcement officers as well as to state and local officers in circumstances where the federal government can establish jurisdiction over the case.
Sen.Thom Tillis, R-N.C., introduced the legislation along with several other Republican senators, including Laurel native Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.
