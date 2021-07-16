Wife-killer out after 9 years

Ex-prosecutor blasts MDOC’s early-release system
First a legal technicality reduced Quincy Clayton’s prison sentence by five years. Then the Mississippi Department of Corrections’ controversial method of calculating time served knocked off 10 more years for the man who knocked off his wife.
“How in the hell does a guy who guns his wife down … earn his release after less than 10 years?” said outspoken former prosecutor J. Ronald Parrish asked. “It’s an outrage.”
Clayton, 58, was released in December and is reportedly living in Jasper County, a free man after serving nine years of a 20-year sentence for manslaughter in the shooting death of his wife of 22 years Alice Wash Clayton.
“Our legislators — including the ones in Jones County — ought to have their rear ends kicked out of office for allowing violent criminals to be turned loose on their communities,” Parrish said.
The former Assistant District Attorney was in Jones County Circuit Court recently working as a
defense attorney for Alonzo Nix, trying to get him released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center. Nix has been held in jail without bond for more than a year on charges of selling marijuana. The difference, Parrish said, is that Nix hasn’t been convicted of anything and his charge is non-violent, so he isn’t a threat to the community. Clayton was convicted — twice by different juries — of a violent crime, so he is a danger, the ex-prosecutor said.
“Men who kill their wives and babies … I detest them,” Parrish said.
Earned Release Supervision has drawn the ire of judges, prosecutors and law enforcement officials over the years because it is decided by MDOC officials. The program is “aimed at incentivizing good inmate behavior,” said Leo Honeycutt, assistant deputy director of MDOC.
Some of the factors considered include:
• History of institutional conduct;
• Program participation;
• Severity of offense;
• Victim/community opposition:
• Time served;
• Security Threat Group (gang) activity while incarcerated.
Notification is always sent out when a prisoner is being considered for early release, and when a victim’s family and officials protest, “it makes a difference,” Parrish said.
Steven Pickett of the state Parole Board said that his agency considers those comments in every case that comes before that agency, too, but Clayton’s early release wasn’t their decision.
“ERS has nothing to do with the Parole Board,” Pickett said.
Clayton will have to meet regularly with an MDOC probation officer through May 22, 2023, then he will be free, if he complies with the requirements of his release.
Clayton was first convicted of murder in February 2011 for the June 2009 shooting of his wife and sentenced to life in prison. The jury deliberated for only 13 minutes before reaching that verdict.
But Clayton appealed to the state Supreme Court and was granted a new trial because then-Judge Billy Joe Landrum denied Clayton’s request for jury instructions on an alternative theory of defense, according to the ruling.
Clayton was convicted again in September 2013. That time, he was found guilty of manslaughter. He was sentenced to serve 25 years, which included a five-year enhancement for using a firearm to commit the crime.
But the state Court of Appeals ruled that the enhanced sentence was improperly applied because the instruction to the jury used the words “dangerous weapon” instead of “firearm.” That took five years off of Clayton’s sentence.
“While there is no dispute that Clayton actually used a firearm when he shot Alice with a shotgun, the jury’s verdict does not reflect such a finding,” Justice Larry Roberts wrote in the ruling court’s opinion.
Clayton claimed that the court should have ruled that he acted in self-defense.
“Clayton testified that he shot Alice after she came at him with a knife. However, it was Clayton who brought a gun to a knife fight. Clayton pursued Alice into a closed bedroom, all while knowing that Alice had a knife,” Roberts wrote. Getting a shotgun to “bluff” his way into the room for his church shoes was “unreasonable,” he wrote.
Clayton later wrote a letter congratulating current Judge Dal Williamson on winning his election. “I have no lawyer, no money,” he wrote. “All I got is our savior JESUS the CHRIST. I’m glad you was elected … I heard you are a man of GOD.”
Williamson wrote a letter back informing Clayton that the five years was being taken off his sentence automatically, so there was no need for another retrial. Both letters are in Clayton’s voluminous case file.
In his second trial, Clayton testified that his wife had cut him with a knife, pulled his clothes off an ironing board and stomped on them, then locked herself in their bedroom and refused to let him come get his shoes so he could go to church for a Father’s Day program.
Clayton had testified that he only got the gun with the intent of bluffing his way into the bedroom to get his shoes and leave, but “she come from around that bed with that knife drawn back on me,” he testified. “I ended up pulling the trigger … And it was an accident what happened because I wasn’t trying to shoot her.”
The couple’s fight started over a cellphone bill. Clayton claimed that his wife stuck him in the side with a steak knife. When he was on the witness stand, Parrish showed a photo and said the “stab wound looked like a little speck” and asked if he had been treated “with Bandaids and Neosporin.”
In his closing, he showed photos of the victim’s deadly shotgun wound to the chest and said Clayton “left her cold, lifeless body there and didn’t even call for help.”
The prosecutor also called out the defendant for “strutting in here carrying his Bible, and I have not seen one bit of remorse for what he did to his wife.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.