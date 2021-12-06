Sheriff wants ordinance with teeth to deal with loose dogs in county
Loose curs are causing deputies and residents to curse, and Sheriff Joe Berlin wants an ordinance with some teeth in it to curtail the problem.
Owners need to be accountable for the actions of their loose dogs, Berlin told the Jones County Board of Supervisors, and he asked for their help to fix the problem.
“There’s got to be something to hold people responsible for their animals,” Berlin said in what turned out to be a lively discussion in Monday morning’s meeting.
The sheriff’s department is overwhelmed with animal calls, Berlin said, but there is little deputies can do since there is no ordinance to enforce regarding loose animals.
That leaves residents with an option that that many don’t want to do — shooting and killing the offending animal.
“It’s a touchy subject,” Berlin said. “But we go out on these calls and no one wants to claim the dogs ... and no one from (any animal shelter) wants to come out because they’re full, but then they get mad at us because they say we won’t do nothing.”
The county has an interlocal agreement with the City of Laurel to handle up to five animals per month, “but I could call them five times a day,” Berlin said. The city charges $50 per call then $15 per day to house a dog, and if it isn’t claimed in seven days, it’s euthanized at a cost of $25.
“We spent $480 on just two dogs,” Berlin said of recent cases the JCSD handled.
He told about a property owner in the Ovett area whose goats were being killed by a bulldog, but when the livestock owner was told that his only recourse was to shoot the dog, “he was worried that he’d get sued,” Berlin said.
That’s a common reaction from people who are told that may be their only recourse because they don’t want to cause problems with the neighbors. That’s why the board needs to establish some regulations, Berlin said.
Board President Johnny Burnett agreed that it’s a big problem, but he pointed out that many years ago, residents voted “about 90 percent” against a leash law in the county.
“Of course, they don’t want to be held responsible,” Berlin said.
“I don’t want to get a call that a toddler has been hurt or killed by a dog we got a call about ... and then people say we didn’t do anything about it,” Berlin said. “If there was a fine, they would do something about the dog or get rid of it.”
The way things are now, people “get 20 dogs and throw them out in the yard, and no one is responsible for them.”
Supervisor Larry Dykes, who served as sheriff, said that’s been going on for years.
“They get two or three, then they reproduce, and decide they don’t want them, then throw them out in the woods and they become wild animals,” he said. “It’s been a problem for a long time.”
Burnett asked board attorney and Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley to check with other counties and see what statutes they have.
“We need to see if there’s something we can do,” he said. “We need to pass something with some teeth in it. It is a very serious problem.”
