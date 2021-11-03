The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce is accepting a new round of applications for its Wild Hog Control Program through Monday, Nov. 15. All Mississippi counties are eligible for the application period. Wild hogs cause more than $60 million in damage annually in the state.
Through the WHCP, the MDAC provides “smart” wild hog traps to landowners and managers for the control of wild hogs on private agricultural and forestry lands in Mississippi. MDAC provides the training necessary to use the traps and technical guidance regarding the most effective methods to trap and control wild hogs on private lands.
“We are beginning to enter fall and winter months when wild hog trapping is highly successful,” Commissioner Andy Gipson said. “This success is normally due to limited natural food resources during this time of year, and the harvest of most agricultural crops has been completed. This limits food competition for trap sites and increases trapping success.”
Applications must be completed and submitted online at www.mdac.ms.gov/whcp. Submitted applications will be evaluated based on the number of acres available for trapping, historical agricultural losses caused by wild hogs on the property and current trapping efforts on the property. A cooperative application is encouraged for small acreage (i.e., adjoining land managers of small parcels should work together to submit one application). Traps will be available for one-month intervals, dependent upon use and success. One trap per 1,000 acres is recommended, depending on landscape and land use.
Visit www.mdac.ms.gov/whcp for program guidelines, applications and additional information. Submit questions regarding the WHCP to Chris McDonald at chris@mdac.ms.gov.
