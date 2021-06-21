Georgia man accused of beating couple still not charged because of condition
The man accused of beating a Laurel couple who was found stabbed and had to be tased by police remains in the ICU at Forrest General Hospital.
Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said the suspect is currently on a ventilator, and the department checks on his condition daily.
"We have to make sure he's OK medically before we can deal with him criminally," Cox said. "He's still a suspect in a double aggravated assault. Once he recovers, charges are likely."
Many sources with knowledge of the case confirmed John Dubay, 39, of Bainsbridge, Ga., as the suspect.
On June 11, in Windermere, police found a naked, stabbed man —later identified as Dubay — in the middle of the road near Westerly Drive. After he would not cooperate with officers, he was tased and airlifted to Forrest General Hospital where he has remained for the past week.
Dubay sustained multiple stab wounds and lost a lot of blood during the altercation, sources confirmed. It appears to be a case of self-defense on the part of the relatives he was staying with, officials have said.
Several people close to Dubay have contacted a reporter, giving alternate theories about the case, that Dubay would not commit these acts.
