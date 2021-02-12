During extreme winter weather, the weight of the ice can cause power lines to fall and loss of power to Mississippi's citizens. These storms can also affect gas and water utility service. Here are some ways to prepare for such conditions.
• Power may be cut off for days. Have a charged cellphone ready so you can contact emergency officials.
• Have battery-powered lamps or lanterns, as well as flashlights and batteries.
• Generator safety is critical for your family's safety and the utility company's linemen. Having a proper transfer switch installed in the electrical panel can prevent back-feed power down the line to an unsuspecting lineman, which could cause injury or death.
• Unplug all electrical devices such as televisions, microwaves, and computers. If the power does go out, unplug all remaining electrical devices and turn off the main breaker.
• Keep several gallons of drinking water in the home. If a severe ice storm is forecasted, fill up your bathtub for toilet flushing water.
• Insulate pipes with insulation or newspapers and plastic, and allow faucets to drip a little during cold weather to avoid freezing.
• Learn how to shut off water (in case a pipe bursts).
