Kate Fletcher knows a thing or two about hospitality and social media. And as Jones County’s representative in the recent Mississippi Miss Hospitality competition in Hattiesburg, she came away with a prize to prove it.

Fletcher was awarded the 2023 Miss Hospitality Social Media Challenge Award along with the scholarship that goes with the honor. She competed against 41 contestants in the statewide challenge, which involved promoting local tourism on various social-media platforms.

kate fletcher

Fletcher holding the 2023 Miss Hospitality Social Media Challenge Award.
kate fletcher

Fletcher

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.