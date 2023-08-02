Kate Fletcher knows a thing or two about hospitality and social media. And as Jones County’s representative in the recent Mississippi Miss Hospitality competition in Hattiesburg, she came away with a prize to prove it.
Fletcher was awarded the 2023 Miss Hospitality Social Media Challenge Award along with the scholarship that goes with the honor. She competed against 41 contestants in the statewide challenge, which involved promoting local tourism on various social-media platforms.
“In May of this year, we (contestants) were given a calendar and were to perform a challenge each day,” Fletcher said. “Some of these were ‘Foodie Friday’ and ‘Small Business Saturday.”’
The scholarship will come in handy for the sophomore at William Carey University, who is pursuing a degree in elementary education with the goal of becoming a school counselor.
Fletcher became Miss Jones County Hospitality in March and has been busy ever since promoting Laurel and Jones County and appearing at ribbon-cuttings for new businesses and other events in the area.
“I am happy that I can celebrate kindness, and I am always looking for ways to serve my community,” she said.
Perhaps her favorite appearance as Jones County Miss Hospitality was not at any public celebration, but when she was invited to sing to the residents at the Jones County Nursing Home in May.
“When I sang at the rest home, I really connected with the residents and even had them singing along with me. It was wonderful and we were able to shine a light on them,” said Fletcher, who plans a return engagement soon.
The West Jones graduate is the daughter of Wayne and Angie Fletcher and can be booked through the Jones County Miss Hospitality Facebook page.
Another young woman from the Pine Belt was crowned Miss Hospitality 2023.
Abney Grace Pittman of Wayne County — a Jones College graduate who is now a sophomore at Ole Miss — will spend the next year promoting tourism and economic development in the state after winning the honor. She is the 74th Mississippi Miss Hospitality.
