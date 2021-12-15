West Jones High School Peer Council recently taught the Scrubby Bear lesson to kindergarteners and first-graders at West Jones Elementary and North Jones Elementary.
Students used stories, games and activities to encourage good health and hygiene habits. Peer Council is taught by Denise Graves with assistance from Jones County School nurse Courtney Johnson.
