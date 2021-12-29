Two teenage girls escaped injury in a rollover crash on Bush Dairy Road on Wednesday morning, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported.
The 17-year-old driver and 16-year-old passenger — both reportedly basketball players at West Jones — said that the GMC Yukon they were in began sliding on the wet road in a curve near the bridges on Bush Dairy Road. The vehicle left the roadway and flipped down the embankment before landing on a stump and metal fence posts. The road was closed to traffic for a short time as vehicle recovery operations proceeded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.