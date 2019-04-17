Three West Jones students had to be extricated from a wrecked SUV and one was airlifted after a crash on Trace Road early Monday evening.
Akeria Wright reportedly suffered a spine injury and was airlifted from South Central Regional Medical Center to a Jackson hospital, possibly suffering from partial paralysis, several sources close to her have said.
Star football player Antonie Kirk was admitted to SCRMC and was expected to be released and Malex Jasper, who was believed to be the driver of the Mercury Montego, was treated and released from the emergency room. All were transported by EMServ Ambulance.
“I expected all of them to be dead,” said Shady Grove Fire Chief David Houston. “I don’t know how they weren’t. The good Lord was looking out for them.”
Houston drove up on the wreck, which was on Trace Road, near Vester Johnson Road, before the call went out. The SUV crashed into a utility pole, taking down power lines and other wires, before landing upside down in a pasture.
“We were headed to training and I saw the lines down, then saw the vehicle,” Houston said.
He immediately jumped out to go tend to the victims. All three had to be extricated using hydraulic rescue tools. Volunteers from Shady Grove and Sharon responded, along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Medical personnel on the scene initially called for a helicopter to transport at least one of the victims, but a deputy called it off, several officials said on the condition of anonymity. Hospital personnel called for a helicopter to transport Wright to Jackson after she got to the ER.
Houston said that the driver was complaining of shoulder and leg pain and Wright, who was in the front passenger’s seat, was complaining of back pain. Kirk, who was trapped in the back seat, was begging to be freed from the twisted metal, firefighters said.
Witnesses at the scene said that the SUV was racing with another vehicle when the wreck occurred. It did appear that the vehicle was airborne when it struck the utility pole, which was snapped about halfway up.
West Jones students were already dealing with the unexpected death of a young student over the weekend.
“It’s been a difficult week, to say the least,” WJ Principal Cooper Pope said. “We have had extra counselors on campus to make sure all of our students have had the opportunity to be served.
“Our hearts break for the families affected. We above all know that The Lord is ever present in all situations. I’ve shared with several students that the way to find peace in the midst of these storms is through our faith in Jesus and sharing that faith with each other.”
