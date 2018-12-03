A 14-year-old boy who is believed to have vandalized his school fought with officers as he was being picked up for questioning on Thursday, according to a Facebook post by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
The unidentified West Jones Middle School student was identified by school resource officer Phil Maskew on surveillance video, suspected of damaging windows at the school and damaging the football practice field by doing “donuts” on it with a vehicle.
Deputies met Maskew at the suspect’s residence and discovered a black sedan that had mud along its sides, according to the JCSD post. Officers made contact with the teen and told him they had a pickup order on him for vandalizing school property. The teen then “became combative,” but calmed down later and was transported to the Jones County Juvenile Detention Center.
The unidentified teen is charged with two counts of malicious mischief.
