A Laurel woman who is accused of swimming in stolen cash was not spending a day at the spa but behind bars.
Ashleigh Firmin, 42, was arrested by Laurel police last week and charged with embezzlement. She is accused of taking $8,892 in cash from a business for which she was working. Judge Kyle Robertson set her bond at $5,000 on Friday afternoon and she posted that and was released.
Laurel police Chief Tommy Cox did not want to identify the business, but Firmin’s Facebook page showed that she was general manager of Adcock Pool and Spa. Sources familiar with her confirmed that. The business owners filed the complaint on Jan. 4 after a discrepancy was found in their filing system, Cox said. The theft was believed to be a single-cash transaction, he said. After an investigation, Laurel police arrested Firmin on Jan. 20.
Investigator Mitch Blakeney is assigned the case. Firmin was convicted of grand larceny in 2017 for stealing $4,000 of jewelry from a client in a house-cleaning business she owned at the time.
