A woman who hit a door as she stormed out of the courtroom was brought before the judge and got a stern warning.
Carlisa Beard was choking back tears after Judge Dal Williamson denied her fiancé’s motion for a new trial a week after he was sentenced to eight years on a drug-sale charge.
Nora Ducksworth, 26, kissed his fingers, winked and he gave her the “peace sign” with his cuffed hand as he was escorted out or the courtroom.
Beard, who was in the audience with another woman, began crying, then gruffly got up and started walking out.
“It don’t make sense,” Beard said as she looked back at the judge, then hit the door with her fist on the way out.
“Go get her,” the judge said to his bailiff and several law enforcement officials who were in the courtroom.
Beard stood before him, admitted to what she said, then said that she was upset about the ruling.
“I understand you’re disappointed,” Williamson said, “but you can’t be disruptive or mouth off at the court. I’m disappointed that your fiancé did this. Drugs are destroying lives in our community. Every time someone sells drugs like your fiancé, it spreads the drug culture. Little kids are affected.”
A jury unanimously found Ducksworth guilty of the crime based on video evidence, Williamson said.
Ducksworth’s attorney, Michael Mitchell, argued that the jury’s verdict was “against the weight of the evidence,” but Williamson disagreed, noting that jurors asked to see the video a second time during their deliberation and made a unanimous decision.
Ducksworth has a distinctive tattoo of a set of lips on the left side of his neck, and it was visible in the video of the drug sale.
The drug he was found guilty of selling, was 7-1/2 times stronger than morphine, Williamson said.
The judge told Beard that he could sentence her to 30 days in jail for her outburst on the courtroom. He asked if she had children and she told him she has two.
“He took care of my kids,” Beard said of Ducksworth.
Williamson let her off with a warning.
“You go home and take care of your children,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.