A 68-year-old woman was severely injured when she was struck by a train after trying to catch her dog who had wandered onto the tracks in Ellisville, officials reported.
Around 8:02 a.m., EPD received the report of a woman being struck by a train. The woman was struck about a quarter of a mile from private-drive train crossing 725562C, said Ellisville Police Chief Bruce Russell. The Norfolk Southern train had 27 cars and was headed north from Hattiesburg toward Laurel at the time of the incident, Russell said.
"A white female was walking down the tracks, and it looked like she was trying to catch a dog," Russell said. "He blew the horn when he saw her and she jumped from the right side of the tracks to the left side but didn't quite make it off the tracks."
The woman was conscious and calm when she spoke to emergency medical technicians, Russell said. She was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center by ambulance.
EPD, Jones County Sheriff's Department, Ellisville Fire Department and EMServ assisted at the scene. Southern Norfolk will conduct an independent investigation alongside government agencies to determine the cause of the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.