A Shady Grove woman and her dog escaped a house fire Tuesday morning.
Shady Grove and Sharon volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire shortly after midnight at 26 Robert Rivers Road. Homeowner Peggy Welborn and her dog were able to escape the mobile home and were uninjured. No other injuries were reported.
Jones County Sheriff's Department also responded. The home sustained catastrophic damage.
The Jones County Fire Council reminds residents to use space heaters with caution and keep homes free from clutter and all walkways clear. Space heaters and fireplaces should be monitored at all times. Plug space heaters directly into the wall sockets and never overload electrical outlets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.