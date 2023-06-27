As storms rolled through Jones County after midnight Monday, firefighters were called to 1069 Old Highway 15 South to rescue an elderly couple trapped in their mobile home after a tree fell on it.
“You do not ever want to be trapped under a tree in a house like that … it was terrifying,” said Darlene Fowler, who was trapped by the tree in her home.
Upon arrival, Carl Kelly had managed to get out of the house but his girlfriend, Fowler, was still trapped in the rubble. After several minutes, volunteer firefighters located Fowler and the task of removing debris to extricate her began. After 30 minutes of carefully removing debris, Fowler and her dog were successfully rescued.
After extricating the victim, firefighters from Glade, Johnson and M&M assisted EMServ Ambulance Service with medical care on scene before Fowler was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center.
Fowler suffered minor injuries while Kelly was “pretty scratched up.’’ A family friend said, “she is OK but is gonna be sore for quite a while.”
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Dixie Electric officials responded, as well.
“The rescue went smoothly thanks to the cooperation of the sheriff’s department, EMServ and the firefighters all working as one — a rarity on chaotic scenes like that,” said Chief Dan McKenna of the Glade Volunteer Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.