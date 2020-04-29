5-month-old puppy escapes with resident
•
A resident was barely able to escape through a window from her burning home with a puppy, but three dogs died in the fire early Tuesday morning in the Rustin Community.
“My roommate (Mandy Overstreet) called me, hysterical, saying everything was gone and she could only get the baby out,” said April Wigington, who had left to get her son before his dad left for work. The “baby” she was referring to was a 5-month-old puppy. Their three beloved adult dogs did not make it out of the burning mobile home on J.A. McGill Road.
“My dogs are my kids … I’m heartbroken over them,” Wigington said.
She was unsure what caused the fire, which was reported just before 6 a.m.
“(Overstreet) woke up unable to breathe so she opened the bedroom door and the house was engulfed in flames,” Wigington said, “so she started screaming for me, not realizing I was gone.”
Overstreet was unable to get to the door, “so she broke a window and her and the puppy went out that way,” Wigington said.
Firefighters from multiple departments arrived on the scene and found the mobile home engulfed in flames and immediately began an aggressive exterior attack, but it was a total loss.
Overstreet and Wigington had lived in the home for about three years.
Wigington said she wasn’t sure what they were going to do for a residence now.
“I have a mobile home (in Wayne County) but don’t know how I can come up with the money to move it,” she said, noting that she didn’t qualify for a stimulus check. She was hoping to find a home mover who would take payments.
“There’s so much devastation in this county lately,” she said, “but I’m holding my head up and know that this too shall pass.”
It was the second time in less than a week that firefighters responded to a mobile home fire on a narrow, dead-end road off Poole Creek Road in Rustin.
Firefighters from Rustin, Glade, Powers and M&M were called to a fire at 66 Thomas Ed Rustin Road around midday last Wednesday. Homeowner Yolanda Rustin said she had just returned home from running an errand and noticed smoke coming from the kitchen window as she was coming up the driveway. She immediately dialed 911.
Upon arrival, firefighters found flames throughout the home and visible from each window of the single-wide mobile home. The home sustained major damage in the blaze.
Units from Wayne County's Pleasant Grove VFD assisted in battling both fires. EMServ was also on the scene along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
