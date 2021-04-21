A woman was airlifted Monday after falling out of a vehicle on Interstate 59 near Vossburg at mile marker 122.
Roshaunda Chambers Barnett, 40, of Quitman was the passenger in a white Chevrolet Suburban at about 4:22 p.m. that was traveling southbound, said Jameka Moore, public information officer for the Mississippi Highway Patrol, said
According to the report, Barnett fell from the vehicle as it was in motion onto the highway and was airlifted from the scene. She was transported to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson for treatment.
