It was a case of “right place, right time” for a local law enforcement official and “wrong place, wrong time” for a suspect.
Garon McCullum, 32, of Laurel was charged with aggravated domestic assault after getting in a pickup that was parked at a gas pump at the Clark’s convenience store on Chantilly Street/Highway 84 East, then speeding away — throwing his girlfriend onto the pavement in the process late Tuesday afternoon.
Two gas pumps down, Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department was just topping off the tank of his unmarked car when he saw the man — later identified as McCullum — pull up in a car and park at Huddle House, then run by, get in the passenger’s side of the Ford F150 and speed off.
The unidentified woman, who had been pumping gas, jumped on the running board and was trying to cling to the side of the truck when she landed head-first on the parking lot. She suffered a broken leg and a concussion, Carter said.
“He said she stole the truck,” said Carter, who is an investigator with the JCSD.
Carter had been across the street at Springer Auto Salvage at its gun range working on firearms training with cadets in the Jones County Law Enforcement Training Academy when he pulled up to the store to get gas and a drink.
“I was in shorts and a (sleeveless) shirt,” Carter said, so he wasn’t even carrying his gun or handcuffs at the time.
But when he pulled behind the suspect and blue-lighted him, he quickly pulled over and complied, Carter said.
“Luckily, there were a couple of nurses there at the time, and they helped the woman,” Carter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.