A family and a community are mourning as an Ellisville woman who crashed on Highway 84 has been taken off life support.
Marylin Cantrell, 67, died Friday at University of Mississippi Medical Center after three weeks of care. She was a certified nurse assistant and a private caregiver.
She was hospitalized after her Hyundai Santa Fe collided head-on with an 18-wheeler on Wednesday, Dec. 30. Witnesses said her car took a ramp westbound into the eastbound lanes of the highway, near an intersection known as Buttermilk Crossing in Calhoun. Both vehicles sustained major damage, and Cantrell required extrication from her mangled vehicle. This came just 12 hours after a Florida helicopter pilot died in a fiery crash in Glade.
Family members posted to Facebook last week saying Cantrell will be taken off life support within “a couple of days.”
“We are giving her Florida family time to travel and be with her during her transition into Heaven,” Nell Branson wrote. “We ask that you continue to pray for Ken. As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time and a very difficult decision for him. They have been together 50 years and it’s heartbreaking to know he won’t have his life partner with him. … Your love and prayers have been felt and have encouraged and given us strength. Please give our family time and please forgive us if we are unable to answer every post, text or message.”
“I feel like I’m losing Mom all over again,” her sister, Brucetta Belleville, wrote.
Cantrell was described by friends, family and neighbors as a loving, special woman woman with a strong faith in God.
During her hospitalization, Cantrell reportedly opened her eyes but showed no brain activity.
“God knows I don’t want to be without my sister but I also don’t want her to suffer and remain in pain,” Belleville wrote.
She’s survived by her husband Ken Cantrell and numerous brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will begin at Ignite Church in Laurel at 10 a.m., and Pastor Curt Pitts will officiate.
In a separate incident last Wednesday, a crash on Highway 44 in Lamar County claimed another life.
Jason Stephens, 22, of Seminary was pronounced dead at the scene after Troopers responded to the crash at 4:20 p.m. A gas truck was turning left onto the highway at Foster Road when a Nissan Altima, driven by Stephens, crashed into it heading east, MHP spokesman Travis Luck said.
The road was briefly blocked. The crash remains under investigation, Luck said.
