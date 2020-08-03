A 31-year-old woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident on Sunday morning at about 8 a.m. on Florence Church Road at Ned Dillard Road near Sandersville.
The woman, who was declared dead at the scene, has not been identified.
In addition to JCSD, units from EMServ Ambulance, Sandersville Fire and Rescue and the Jones County Coroners Office responded to the scene.
Read more as details become available here and in Tuesday's print edition of the Leader-Call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.