Decaying corpse sent for autopsy in Jackson
A decomposing body was found behind an abandoned residence in the 100 block of South 13th Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, Lt. Michael Reaves of the Laurel Police Department reported. The body was discovered by someone cutting grass at the house, and when police responded, they found a deceased woman behind the residence. It was not known if foul play was involved because of the condition the body was in, Reaves said. The body was transported to Jackson and investigators are awaiting the result of an autopsy. The death investigation is ongoing and no more information is being released until the results of the autopsy are in, Chief Tommy Cox said. Pictured are Deputy Coroner Don Sumrall, right, Lt. Michael Reaves and Officer Josh Freeman. Anyone with information about this or any crime is encouraged to call the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
