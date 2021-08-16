The Jones County Chamber of Commerce will host the Women In Business Forum on Aug. 24 at The
Gables along with presenting sponsor Community Bank.
The program will feature leaders who have left their mark on the business community. The forum is not just for women. Men are encouraged to attend, network and learn. Those who work with or supervise women “will walk away with new insight on improving workplace relationships and additional best practices,” according to the press release promoting the event.
Leisha Pickering, founder and CEO of Musee Bath, will deliver the Keynote “Creating a Beautiful Life.”
There will be an “Ask the Experts” panel discussion before the keynote with Laura Johns (founder/CEO of The Business Growers), Anna Dearmon Kornick (time-management coach and podcast host) and Leslie Kelley (senior vice president/business development at Community Bank).
Those who plan to attend may submit questions in advance for the panel by emailing amandar@edajones.com. Topics that will be covered include entrepreneurship, marketing, social-media strategies, business development, financing, budgeting and growth, time management, goal-setting and more.
Vendor booths are also available for $50 and that includes one ticket to the Forum. Vendor forms are due by Aug. 13 and available at www.jonescounty.com.
For more about the forum, call 601-649-3031 or visit www.jonescounty.com.
Laurel Christian to host blood drive Laurel Christian School and Vitalant will have a blood drive in honor of Elizabeth Young on Wednesday, Aug. 25, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the LCS gymnasium.
Appointments are not required but strongly encouraged. To make an appointment, visit donors.vitalant.org and enter Blood Drive Code: Young. For questions about eligibility, call 601-602-5969. Chamber of Commerce golf tournament Sept. 10
The Jones County Chamber of Commerce will have its annual membership golf tournament on Sept. 10 at the Laurel Country Club.
The event will be a four-person scramble with afternoon and morning flights. Prizes will be awarded for team and individuals. Online registration is available at jonescounty.com. Sponsorships are also available.
For more information, email amandar@edajones.com.
