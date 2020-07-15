A Jones County woman who was on house arrest and about to give birth tested positive for methamphetamine and is now facing another serious charge.
Rose Lovett, 23, was charged with felony child abuse last week and was released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center a couple of hours after being taken into custody because she was reportedly beginning to have contractions.
“We don’t want anyone having a baby in jail, especially right now, with COVID-19 out there,” Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said.
Taxpayers also would have had to foot the bill for the birth if Lovett would have been in custody when her baby was born. She was released from the jail and her case will be presented to the grand jury, Carter said.
Lovett was arrested after Child Protective Services contacted the JCSD about her testing positive for meth, Carter said. She was on house arrest under the supervision of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, so she was subject to random drug-testing.
Lovett was sentenced in January to three years house arrest and two years post-release supervision under MDOC after pleading guilty to simple assault on a law enforcement officer. She “hit, kicked and scratched” and “spit blood” in the face of Deputy Ethan Wise when he took her into custody for a family disturbance in Moselle in May 2019.
At the time of her sentencing in Jones County Circuit Court, she told Judge Dal Williamson that she was a divorced mother of two and that she had another baby on the way. She said she couldn’t perform community service because she was going through a “high-risk pregnancy.”
When he asked how far along she was, she snapped, “Four or five months … I don’t know, I don’t keep up with that.”
When readers responded with negative comments about Lovett, a family member took to Facebook to defend her with a profanity-laced post that included this: “ .. shes a wonderful mom and these two kids are very well taken care of … these children always have everything they need everyday …”
