Five days after what several local, state and national officials called the worst case of animal abuse they have seen, criminal charges were filed against the owners of the property called “Wonderland.”
Mary Ellen Senne, 67, said she had been “sucker-punched” with the charges of aggravated animal cruelty for housing a total of 89 dogs and cats on her 161-acre property on Lyon Ranch Road in the Johnson Community, just outside of Ellisville.
Senne said she had been offer- ing to fund the costs of building a shelter for the City of Ellisville, but people with Southern Cross Animal Rescue had repeatedly asked her not to do that. SCAR gets money for every animal it houses for the City of Ellisville, she said.
“The SCAR lady just came out three weeks ago and said, ‘Please don’t build a shelter, it’s going
to stop our revenue stream,’” Senne told local media as she was being escorted from the Jones County Adult Detention Center to Justice Court for her initial hearing on Monday.
Senne was asked about 17 deceased animals that were found on the property in addition to those that were seized.
“They were being prepared for burial at a church we constructed over the Rainbow Bridge,” she said, referring to a hereafter that many people say their pets go to.
She and her husband, 71-year-old Col. David Senne, were charged with aggravated animal cruelty and were booked into the jail, then released on a recognizance bond. Judge Billie Graham set their hearing for 9 a.m., Aug. 9 in Jones County Justice Court.
One of the conditions of their release is that they have no animals in or outside their home, and that they not be around animals.
“I have no desire to be ... I’ve been sucker-punched,”
Mrs. Senne said. The maximum penalty the Sennes face is a fine of $2,500 and up to six months in jail. Sheriff Alex Hodge said that’s the maximum that state law allows on a first offense, and it’s only a single offense, no matter how many animals were involved.
“There needs to be stiffer penalties,” he said at a press conference before the initial appearance. “There’s no way a felony wouldn’t be justified, but the law doesn’t allow it.” Heather Williams, president of Southern Cross Animal Rescue, said the only “silver lining” that may come from the raid on Lyon Ranch Road is that it calls attention to the need to strengthen animal cruelty laws in the state.
“Mississippi is one of only two states with no felony for first-offense animal cruelty,” Hodge said.
Hodge, who is past president of the Mississippi Sheriff’s Association and on the board of the national association, said he will use both platforms to push for stronger animal cruelty laws in Mississippi.
“This case highlights the need for stronger laws,” he said.
Hodge said the Sennes had signed paperwork to give up all but five of the animals, and those five were being well cared for by others until the matter is settled in court.
Dozens of officials and volunteers with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Humane Society of the United States, SCAR and Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks seized a total of 55 dogs and 34 cats that were being kept in six structures on the Sennes’ property, which was described as an animal shelter inside a theme park.
Williams said 17 volunteers from SCAR assisted HSUS after the sheriff’s department executed the search warrant on Wednesday morning.
“This case is the largest that SCAR has ever assisted with,” Williams said.
Williams also corrected earlier reports about Senne housing some of SCAR’s “overflow” animals. She said that SCAR does not house animals at other facilities and does not take in more animals than it can care for at its facility on Highway 184 in the Powers Community.
“When the property owner reached out to us several years ago, she told us that she and her husband were blessed with ample means, and operating an animal sanctuary was how they chose to spend their money,” Williams said. “Over the years, she would occasionally reach out to SCAR when she had room and offer to transfer in an animal.”
No representatives of SCAR brought more animals or witnessed suffering of animals to help build the criminal case against Senne during the three-month investigation Hodge talked about to local media, Williams said. No one from the local animal rescue organization knew there was a problem at Wonderland until the investigation was under way, she said.
“SCAR had no indication that she needed help until we got the anonymous tip,” Williams said.
At the press conference, Williams said that Senne would often take animals that were “hard to adopt or had special needs.” But when she saw the conditions they were being kept in, she was “blown away,” she said, adding that many were in “hidden buildings” that they weren’t aware of.
“They may have been well-intentioned, but it turned into bad results,” Hodge said.
Williams also pointed out that Senne wasn’t a “major contributor” to SCAR, saying that the organization’s records show a single $1,000 donation back in November at a jail- break fund-raiser at Tractor Supply to “bail out” Lead- er-Call Editor Sean Murphy. The check is signed by Mary Ellen Senne and the name for the issuer of the check is “A Home For You Too, LLC.”
The animals are being cared for by HSUS and its RedRover Responders team in an undisclosed location. Associated Press photographer Kevin Wolf traveled with HSUS
to document the seizure, the conditions the animals were in and their care.
Members of the local media were not allowed on the property and they were only able
to get glimpses of a few of the dogs that were being examined under tents, surrounded by caregivers.
Hodge said the most gruesome thing he saw was a small dog “with its back end basically eaten out by maggots.” No images of that were released, though, because “no one wants to see that,” Hodge said.
Earlier the same week, SCAR showed video and photos of a hound that had an arrow shot through its head being rescued.
“I was shocked by the magnitude of the abuse, the physical abuse,” Hodge said on Wednesday, hours after his department executed a search warrant and started helping with the seizure of the pets. Many of the animals were malnourished, had “many health issues” and were living in “serious deplorable conditions.”
Hodge said there was no dogfighting and it wasn’t a puppy mill and no theft of animals was suspected, but anyone who is missing an animal can contact the sheriff’s department and bring a photo. He said some of the animals should be available for adoption soon.
Hodge and Williams both noted that HSUS “is very professional and thorough.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.