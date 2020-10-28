Kidnapping suspect caught after crash
A Heidelberg man who eluded police after a high-speed pursuit this summer got caught this week when he crashed a motorcycle while trying to make his getaway.
Antonio “Wop” Barnett, 28, faces at least a half-dozen felony charges in Laurel — including kidnapping and burglary — after being taken into custody by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department on Monday night.
“It was only a matter of time,” LPD Investigator Jameson Crabtree said. “When we work together, it makes all the difference.”
Back on July 7, just before 8 p.m., the JCSD chased Barnett into the city from Highway 15 North. His driving was described as fast and erratic as he took off down Audubon Drive and 7th Avenue before jumping out of the vehicle — leaving behind a girlfriend and a baby — and running into a family’s house in the 2700 block of 6th Avenue.
“He busted into the home and told them not to call the police,” Crabtree said.
Three children were in the home at the time and everyone did as they were told. He was able to leave after a short time and was gone when police were called to the incident.
A warrant for Barnett’s arrest for burglary and kidnapping were issued, LPD Chief Tommy Cox said, adding that the legal definition of kidnapping includes “restricting the movements” of a victim.
On Monday, the JCSD got a report of a domestic disturbance involving Barnett on Burnt Bridge Road and the maroon “crotch rocket” he was reportedly on was seen on Interstate 59, Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
A deputy chased him down I-59 to Claiborne Road, to where it turned into County Road 33 in Jasper County. That’s when Barnett lost his helmet and, about a mile later, lost control of the bike in a curve.
“We really appreciate them,” Cox said of the JCSD.
Barnett was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center to be checked out, then later checked in at the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
He was charged with burglary, attempted kidnapping, possession of methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony fleeing and reckless driving.
Barnett was arrested in March 2019 for felony fleeing, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of methamphetamine. He fled from police on foot after crashing with three vehicles and injuring two people.
“Antonio Barnett is well known to local law enforcement and has fled law enforcement officers before, leading to charges of felony fleeing,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “He will now face justice for a multitude of charges that were pending against him with the Laurel Police Department and the Jones County Sheriff's Department before this pursuit. We will be adding several more charges as a result of his decision to flee this time.
“Run all you want. We at the Jones County Sheriff's Department are patient, we are diligent, we are tireless and we are relentless in our pursuit of those who break the law.”
