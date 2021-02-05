During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Ellisville Board of Aldermen heard an update on its downtown facelift.
City engineer Wiley Pickering said the city spent several months exploring and excavating downtown’s 75-year-old water lines, as no city workers had knowledge of where they’d been placed.
“So we did an exploration project, where we had to locate and excavate those lines and determine their condition,” he said. “You can call that the first phase of the project. Following that, the second phase is the replacement of those lines, valves and components in the water system. That’s under way now.”
Pickering said that phase will continue for another 30 to 45 days. The contract for that phase was signed in December. Holiday scheduling and COVID posed some difficulty for the project, but with at least the former out of the way, city workers will continue until it’s time for street repavement.
On March 9, the city will take bids for street resurfacing, “which is ultimately what we wanted to accomplish after replacing those water lines,” Pickering said.
“That’s got to be done,” Mayor Lynn Buckhaults said. “We spent months locating those lines before we could even come up with a plan. But we’re well on the way with funding in place.”
The city is pursuing grant funds for sidewalk improvements and new lighting downtown. The street resurfacing would cover streets Front to Ivy, and Court to Holly, with streets in between.
“We would like to ask for the public’s patience during construction,” Buckhaults said.
“Things have got to get worse before they get better,” Pickering chimed.
“This is not something we just jumped on,” Buckhaults said, noting funds were secured more than a year ago. “Hopefully we start seeing improvement for all the work we’re doing now. Downtown needs it.”
The city also voted to extend the closure of the George Harrison Multipurpose Center for another 30 days due to COVID. They also approved transferring $100,000 from the general fund to the reserve fund due to the city’s improved financial position.
