A man who was working to clear storm debris near the Jones-Jasper county line was killed around midday Wednesday.
A massive oak tree that had been damaged by the Easter tornado fell back on the trackhoe the unidentified man was operating off Highway 537, just inside the Jones County line, Coroner Burl Hall said.
“He was trying to move the tree, and it evidently fell the wrong way and crushed the cab,” Hall said.
The man, whose identity was being withheld pending the notification of next-of-kin, was pronounced dead at the scene near where Hall pronounced a tornado victim dead after it struck in April.
Shady Grove and Sharon volunteers, EMServ Ambulance and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene and performed recovery operations. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was also notified, which is standard with a work-related death.
