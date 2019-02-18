When Josh Pinkard got a promotion and moved his wife and family to Illinois last summer, it was so they could have a brighter future together.
But Friday, at the manufacturing plant, those hopes and dreams were pinned on, Pinkard, 37, was one of five Henry Pratt Co., employees who was gunned down and killed inside the facility in Aurora, Ill.
“His personality took up the whole room,” his wife, West Jones graduate Terra Taylor Pinkard of Soso, said by phone Sunday. “He loves people and people love him. That’s why he made a good boss. He cared about the people he worked with. He was not afraid to get his hands dirty. That’s what they loved about him. Josh was so personable, they could relate to him.”
The qualities that made him a good boss also made him a “spectacular” husband and father to their three young children, Mrs. Pinkard said.
“He liked to spoil me,” she said, her voice cracking with emotion. “He always said there was nothing he wouldn’t do to make me happy. He changed most of the diapers, he played with the kids all of the time … They knew and loved their daddy very much. This is hitting them really hard.”
They have a 10-year-old daughter and two sons, ages 7 and 3.
“I told my children their dad did not make it and is in heaven with Jesus,” Mrs. Pinkard wrote on Facebook. “I’ve never had to do something that hard.”
She described how the day after Valentine’s Day turned into a “literal nightmare,” and how she got one final love note from him before he died.
At 1:24 p.m., she got a text message from him: “I love you, I’ve been shot at work.”
She was in shock.
“It took me several times reading it for it to hit me that it was for real,” Mrs. Pinkard said. But then she called the plant, and a woman answered, saying she was barricaded in her room and police were everywhere. “Of course my heart dropped.”
It took a little while to get information about where to go and what to do, but when she was finally directed to a staging area for workers’ families. “The police told us there were fatalities. He read my husband’s name.”
Those words changed her world forever.
“I want to shout from the rooftops how amazing Josh was!” his wife wrote.
She described him as “brilliant,” a “mountain of a man” and the “love of her life.” He’s the one she would have “leaned on during devastation like this,” she wrote, and he would have told her “it’s OK, Terra, it is all going to be fine.”
His final moments of life was evidence of their bond, she wrote: “The man who was dying and found the clarity of mind for just a second to send me one last text to let me know he would always love me. This unbelievable person was robbed from us.”
The couple met while they were both attending Mississippi State and got married in 2006. He went to work at Mueller Water Products in Albertville, Ala., near his home town of Fairview. Last year, he was offered the plant manager job at Henry Pratt Co., which is owned by Mueller.
“It was a great opportunity,” Mrs. Pinkard said, adding that her husband moved up there in April and the rest of the family came along in June. “He was very young for that position. He had such a bright future.”
Mrs. Pinkard said she couldn’t talk about the shooting. But according to numerous media reports, the shooter was called in to a meeting in the office of the plant, and after he was terminated, he opened fire.
Gary Martin, who had been employed at Henry Pratt Co., for 15 years, shot and killed Pinkard and four other employees and wounded five police officers. Martin was killed in a shootout with police as they closed in on him in a back shop about an hour-and-a-half after the first shots were fired, according to reports.
In a strange twist, Martin also had a Mississippi connection. Records showed that when he applied for a concealed-carry permit in 2014, he had an aggravated assault conviction in Mississippi in 1995. Aurora police reported that he had six prior arrests there, including for domestic violence. He was using a .40-caliber handgun that he had been denied the concealed-carry permit for, according to reports.
“You don’t ever expect something like that to happen,” Mrs. Pinkard said.
Also killed inside the plant were Human Resources Manager Clayton Parks, HR intern Trevor Wehner — a Northern Illinois University student who was in his first day on the job — mold operator Russell Beyer and forklift operator Vicente Juarez.
Mrs. Pinkard said that she has been “overwhelmed” by the support of people in her new town, people from back home and people around the country. Numerous GoFundMe accounts have been set up for the victims’ families.
“It’s a dark time,” she said, “but that support and the children keep me going.”
Mrs. Pinkard was still thinking of others during her grief, though.
“Please remember the other victims’ families,” she said. “I know the stories behind them, too.”
She also said that the news is particularly devastating for her husband’s family. He will be the second child his mother has had to bury, she said, and he has a twin sister. She asked for prayers for them and her children.
“I am so thankful for the love and encouragement I’ve been getting from so many people,” Mrs. Pinkard said. “I hope that one day I will be able to thank them all.”
She thanked Sanderson Farms for flying her parents — Billy Ray and Sharon Taylor — to her home, and she said a Sanderson pilot was returning to fly them from there to the funeral in Alabama. Her father is retired from construction and her mother is a retired special education teacher.
Mrs. Pinkard said she and her husband always planned to move back to the South one day. She said that will happen sooner than later now because of the tragedy, so she can be back near family.
But first, she is just working to “put one foot in front of the other,” she said.
“The next few days are going to be filled with decisions to make on how to say my final goodbyes to a man I always said I couldn’t live without.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.