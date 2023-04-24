Three prominent World War II scholars will share the latest research on the conflict – theirs and those of others in the field – during The University of Southern Mississippi Dale Center for the Study of War & Society’s Richard McCarthy Lecture at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4 in room 108 of the Liberal Arts Building on the Hattiesburg campus. This free event will be preceded with a reception at 5:30 p.m.
The roundtable event, titled “What’s New in WWII? Distinguished Historians Discuss the Field Today,” will feature Dr. Allison Abra, warden and vice chancellor of St. John’s College and adjunct professor of history at University of Manitoba; Dr. Michael S. Neiberg, chair of war studies and professor of history at School of Strategic Landpower, U.S. Army War College; and Dr. Robert Citino, Samuel Zemurray Stone Senior Historian at the National World War II Museum. Drs. Abra and Neiberg are former members of the USM History program faculty.
